Douglas County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:40:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 108 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms on the western edge of the Numbers burn scar near highway 395 in central Douglas County. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 to 1.0 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pine Nut Estates. Additional rainfall of 0.5 is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
