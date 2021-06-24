Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:40:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Gusty winds are still possible in and near the Las Vegas Bay.alerts.weather.gov