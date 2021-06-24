Cancel
Clark County, NV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:40:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Gusty winds are still possible in and near the Las Vegas Bay.

alerts.weather.gov
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
NWS
