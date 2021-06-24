Cancel
Dawson County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DAWSON COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Lindsay, or 15 miles west of Glendive, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Glendive, West Glendive, Stipek and Forest Park.

