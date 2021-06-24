Library of Congress to welcome guests back starting July 15

© Getty Images

The Library of Congress is getting ready to open its doors to visitors starting July 15.

The library, which houses more than 171 million items, will allow guests to visit three days per week. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the library will make a limited number of free, timed passes available and up to six passes can be reserved by a visitor. Passes will be made available on a rolling, 30-day basis.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated. Additionally, guests will have to fill out a COVID-19 health assessment when they receive their tickets.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the iconic Jefferson Building in July,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. “We hope that by introducing a free but ticketed experience, we can safely and responsibly begin to share the Library’s great treasures with the American people once again.”

Prior to the library reopening, a limited number of tickets will be available for guests between July 8 and July 10 to visit the Jefferson Building where they’ll be able to see the Great Hall and the Main Reading Room, among other spaces.

Additionally, the library plans to host a Movies on the Lawn series on Thursdays starting July 8 and going until Aug. 5. The series showcases movies from the library’s National Film Registry.

The library plans on opening several other spaces and exhibits, including the Librarian’s Ceremonial Office and the Herblock Gallery later in the summer.