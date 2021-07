It’s not unprecedented for Oscar-winning talent to set up shop with “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise. Just ask Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, both of whom have now starred in at least two or more “Fast” entries. Now comes word that series star and producer Vin Diesel has two more Oscar winners on his wish list for the “Fast” finale, which will be split into two films “Kill Bill” style. The finale will bring the total number of “Fast” movies to eleven. Who does Diesel have on his list? Rita Moreno, for starters.