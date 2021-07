One-time Anthrax frontman John Bush’s goals of one day performing his material with the band live again are moving one step closer to reality… albeit a very small one. Bush, who made four albums with Anthrax between 1993 and 2003, has been teasing the idea since at least 2017. Last year he said he was considering an entire solo tour revolving around that era of his career and was tentatively eyeing 2023 for it, and earlier this year he again stated his desire to make it happen at some point.