June 24 Update: Backbone, Rafael, Rock Butte, and Snake Fires

Origin/Location: Approximately 12 miles west of Pine and Strawberry, Arizona. Yesterday the Backbone Fire received small amounts of rain, ranging from 0.1 to .25 inches. This has calmed the fire, but the forecast calls for increasing temperatures and lower humidity into the weekend that will remove any effects of the rain. For this reason, the team anticipates that residents of Strawberry and Pine will stay evacuated for at least another week. On the east side of the fire crews will be attempting to construct a direct fire line on Deadman Mesa to stop forward progression of the fire toward Strawberry and Pine. Crews will continue to strengthen the community defenses by constructing fire lines and completing structural protection work around the town and residences. Residents of Camp Verde and nearby communities will continue to see the fire slowly move northwest towards their towns. Firefighters will be working at strengthening control lines and assessing community defense needs. Aircraft will be used to keep the fire east of the Verde River and to slow its forward advance wherever they can be effective. Crews are working along State Route 260 to prepare for continued burning operations.