To say that Ted Lasso and the unwavering optimism and sense of community exhibited by the show’s namesake (played by Jason Sudeikis, who recently won a Golden Globe for the role) rescued me from the depths of despair at the beginning of the pandemic is an understatement. Truly, this underdog of a show about an earnest and self-believing American football coach (his credo is “Believe”) who gets recruited to manage a mediocre U.K. soccer team is not only heartwarming, it’s a delight. And, now, the best gift ever: It’s back for season two. So, what can we expect? Here’s everything we know so far.