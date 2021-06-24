Choosing Our Roots: Grassroots organization continues to find safe, affirming and mentoring homes for LGBT+ youths facing housing instability
The age-old trope of a father discovering his son is gay and throwing him out onto the streets is getting older day by day. But that doesn’t mean stories like that don’t still happen in real life, and even if being gay doesn’t lead to LGBT+ youths being disowned at the rate it once did, it doesn’t mean many of these kids don’t continue to find themselves ostracized and still without a safe and nurturing place to call home.www.anchoragepress.com