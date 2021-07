“People live by narrative,” Boris Johnson said in a recent profile for the Atlantic. “Human beings are creatures of the imagination.” It was a revealing line from a man who usually prefers to evade, but Britain’s journalist-statesman didn’t get to where he is today by underestimating the power of a good story. As for the question of what narrative Johnson himself lives by, some light can be shone by the book described as the “primer for Johnsonism”: Realpolitik: A History. It was written in 2015 by John Bew, who has since been plucked by Johnson from the war studies department of King’s College London to serve as his chief foreign policy adviser and help work out what “Global Britain” might actually mean.