There is probably no better way of getting acquainted with Jon Napier’s musical influences than by taking a look at his record collection. Starting on one end of the stack, and working your way to the other, you are just as likely to thumb past Guy Clark, Jimmy Martin, and Stephen Stills; as you are to find The Staples Singers, James Brown, and Ray Charles. The only way to make sense of how all these artists culminate into a single songwriter’s musical talents is to listen to Jon Napier perform.