Legacy's Spradling takes second in high jump
Legacy's Tyson Spradling finished second in the boys high jump on the opening day of the state 5A track-and-field meet at Jeffco Stadium. His top effort was 6 feet 4 inches. Horizon's Mateo Casados moved into the finals of the 110-meter hurdles after the opening day of the state 5A track-and-field meet. He turned in the fourth-fastest time in the prelims at 14.6 seconds. The finals are at 9:53 a.m. Saturday, June 26.northglenn-thorntonsentinel.com
