TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Marana Police Department announced one of its K-9 officers has passed away. The PD says K-9 Officer Atlas died while on duty last night. KOLD is told Officer Barton was riding with his K-9 Atlas. Towards the end of their shift, Officer Barton noticed Atlas was “unusually quiet.” When Officer Barton stopped to check on Atlas, he was found deceased.