The LAPD says illegal street racing and stunt driving are getting worse, especially in the San Fernando Valley. The department says racing and so-called street takeovers are up 27% from this time last year and as many as three deaths may be connected with illegal racing. Valley Traffic Division has a task force that deals with this on a regular basis, but last night, I was invited to a larger secret operation with the LAPD and the CHP. LAPD Sergeant Jodie McGee leads the briefing.