Iran's President-Elect Is Making Clear Talking About Missiles Program Is Off-Limits

By Michele Kelemen
WFAE
WFAE
 18 days ago

The U.S. envoy on Iran is getting ready for another round of indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. It is complicated now by a newly elected president of Iran. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
