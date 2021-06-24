Cancel
Saint Francois County, MO

PHOTOS: Fun and games at the St. Francois County Fair

By Nikki Overfelt
Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTali Bieser and Kael Whitener competed in a watermelon eating contest on Wednesday in the show barn at the St. Francois County Fair. She was victorious in her age group. Along with the watermelon contest, participants competed in a nickle scramble and a pedal pull. During the Super Farmer Contest, kids competed in events like hay bale throwing, fence jumping, hula hooping a cow, and carrying a egg. The farmer contest was sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau and cash prizes were awarded to the top three in each age group.

