Breakfast and peaches in Jefferson

Please mark your calender: Jefferson Community Civic Association will have the next breakfast Saturday, July 3, at the Jefferson Community Building. It will be from 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and will serve all you can eat pancakes, eggs, potatoes, bacon and sausage, biscuits and gravy, green chili, fruit cups, coffee and juice. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. All monies benefit the preservation of the historic buildings in Jefferson.