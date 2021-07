One of the most important considerations in the healthcare arena is keeping medical records and other sensitive information secure. Unfortunately, many U.S. healthcare providers are not equipped to handle this task. A survey of more than 2,000 security specialists from 705 health organizations estimated that about three-quarters of the nation’s hospitals, doctors and health systems are unprepared for cyberattacks that could compromise more than 500 records. Ninety-six percent of IT professionals said that hackers were trouncing the security measures in place at medical establishments, highlighting the extent of these vulnerabilities.