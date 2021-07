Researchers led by the University of Cambridge and Tübingen published a new study that looks at the changing climate and how it impacted the body size of Homo sapiens and our ancient ancestors. Researchers gathered measurements from brain and body size of over 300 fossils from the genus Homo that have been discovered across the globe. Combining data on the body and brain size of ancient humans along with reconstructing the world’s regional climates over the last million years, scientists say they have pinpointed specific climates experienced by each fossil while it was living.