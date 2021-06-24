Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

EAT IT UP: EISF unveils 2021 entertainment lineup

By JOHN MILLER Bingham News Chronicle
Idaho State Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — There was a bit of relief to go along with excitement in the air Wednesday during Media Day for the 2021 Eastern Idaho State Fair. There was no Media Day in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about large crowds gathering together brought about a “light fair,” limited to a smaller assortment of food vendors, fewer days, none of the entertainment lineups or grandstand attractions other than pro rodeo and some livestock competition, no carnival, no horse racing.

www.idahostatejournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Dunham
Person
Sheryl Crow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Rock Music#Carnival#Eisf#Covid#Slate Magazine#Nbc#Comedy Central#Peanut Walter#Third Eye Blind#The Bank Of Commerce#Prca#The Western Truck#Motor Madness#Elks#The Eisf Ticket Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy