EAT IT UP: EISF unveils 2021 entertainment lineup

IDAHO FALLS — There was a bit of relief to go along with excitement in the air Wednesday during Media Day for the 2021 Eastern Idaho State Fair. There was no Media Day in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about large crowds gathering together brought about a “light fair,” limited to a smaller assortment of food vendors, fewer days, none of the entertainment lineups or grandstand attractions other than pro rodeo and some livestock competition, no carnival, no horse racing.