I would wager that there are not many 11-year-old kids in this country who could tell you who General Gouverneur K. Warren was and what role he played in American history. I could because, at age 11, in July 1964, I stood on top of the rocky west front of Little Round Top on the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pa., looking at the statue of Gen. Warren that has stood there for generations, looking out across the fields below with binoculars in his hands.