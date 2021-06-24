Cancel
Journey Release ‘The Way We Used To Be,’ Their First New Song In 10 Years

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJourney has released a new song titled “The Way We Used To Be,” their first new piece of music since the release of the band’s 2011 album Eclipse. The song’s release also comes with an animated music video showing a couple together but then being forced to separate due to the pandemic. The track is also the first piece of new music to feature Journey’s newest members Randy Jackson, Narada Michael Walden and Jason Derlatka.

