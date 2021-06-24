Journey Release ‘The Way We Used To Be,’ Their First New Song In 10 Years

UK psych-rock band the Boo Radleys blew up, at least in part, on the strength of their 1992 single “Lazarus,” so maybe it’s appropriate that the Boo Radleys are now, themselves, back from the dead. In the ’90s, the Boo Radleys were a huge deal in UK alt-rock. They wrote vast, searching melodies, and they occupied some blissed-out middle ground between shoegaze and Britpop without ever coming off as being either pretentious or glamorous. After the release of their 1998 album Kingsize, the Boo Radleys broke up. But now they’re back, and they’ve got a new song, their first in 23 years.