Chris Paul is on a tear this season by proving he is arguably the best leader in the world for the young Phoenix Suns. Paul averaged 16.4 PPG and 8.9 APG during the regular season, entering the MVP race and taking the Suns to an incredible 51-21 record which was 2nd in the West. Paul also elevated the games of budding superstar Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, two players who will soon be among the best in the NBA.