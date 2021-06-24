Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

51% of emergency ambulance rides end in surprise bills for privately insured patients, study shows

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of all emergency ground ambulance rides for privately insured Americans result in an out-of-network charge, according to a report published June 24 by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker. Researchers analyzed data from the National Emergency Medical Services Information System to see how often privately insured patients receive...

www.beckershospitalreview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Emergency#Bills#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Health insurers are threatening not to cover some patients' ER bills

United Healthcare, the largest insurer in the US, recently announced a new policy it said would help hold down health care costs: It would review claims for emergency department care, opening up the possibility that the company might deny coverage if a patient’s medical needs were not actually an emergency.
Beauty & FashionFox17

How COVID-19 improved the emergency room for patients

A trip to the emergency room is getting more high-tech since the COVID-19 pandemic. "How many do we have in the waiting room?" asks Dr. Nick Tsipis, associate medical director at Swedish Medical Center ER. "Three, four, five," a nurse counts off. Right now, when a patient comes into the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Most surprise medical bills to end under new rule

Patients would no longer receive surprise medical bills for emergency treatment and certain other health care services from out-of-network providers starting in January under a rule issued Thursday by the Biden administration.
Lawkhn.org

Judge: Private Insurance Firm In W.Va. Must Cover Transgender Health Care

Also in the news: sickle-cell patients, health care worker burnout, rural ambulance services, teletherapy and more. A federal judge last week ruled that The Health Plan of West Virginia is subject to compliance to a specific provision under the Affordable Care Act that prohibits sex discrimination, including against transgender Americans. The Health Plan of West Virginia is a private company that provides health insurance services for the state. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers on June 28 denied a motion from The Health Plan to dismiss a lawsuit from two transgender men who say their state-funded health insurance won’t cover hormone replacement therapy solely because they are transgender. Christopher Fain and Zachary Martell filed a lawsuit challenging blanket exclusions of coverage for gender-confirming health care in West Virginia’s health plans, the state’s Medicaid program and the Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA, in November 2020. (Pierson, 7/5)
Presidential Electionbeckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEO turnover rate by state

Nationally, 16 percent of hospital CEOs left their roles in 2020, an annual turnover rate that is the lowest calculated since 2011, according to a report from the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society. While this rate is decreased compared to 17 percent in 2019 and 18...
Lansing, MInbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer signs bills to require insurance to cover emergency insulin supply

LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 155 and 156 to ensure access to emergency insulin supply at a cost affordable to all Michiganders. “I am committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to make real, lasting change for Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death. I’m proud to sign Senate Bills 155 and 156 because they ensure access to an emergency insulin supply for people facing an interruption of care, and require insurance to cover that emergency supply."
Texas Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital mandates COVID-19 vaccine, offers $500 incentive

Uvalde (Texas) Memorial Hospital is requiring its 493 employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, 97 employees are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated; 26 of these employees have pledged to get the vaccine, the hospital told Becker's July 12. Employees were notified of the mandate July 7 and have...
Public HealthKOAT 7

New Mexico hospitals are full, not from COVID-19 patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people avoided seeing their primary care physicians during the pandemic. Now, hospitals are packed to the brim. Doctors said the reason is a backlog in care. From University of New Mexico hospital. "Hospitals are full. We have been full for about the last three months," Dr....
Ohio StateSFGate

CareSource and Appriss Insights Partner to Improve Health Care for At-Risk Individuals in Ohio

Collaboration uses data to better support justice-involved Ohio Medicaid members. Since 2019, CareSource, a national leader in nonprofit healthcare, has worked with Appriss Insights to further continuity of coverage for justice-involved individuals. The collaboration has helped CareSource improve coordination between the healthcare and criminal justice systems, consistently identify individuals entering and exiting incarceration and potentially reduce recidivism through seamless reinstatement of coverage. The case study is available on the Appriss Insights website.
Richmond, VAwymt.com

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in...
Maine Statefiddleheadfocus.com

Maine’s ambulance staffing crisis can leave patients waiting on the line

MADAWASKA, Maine — Staring out the window and looking for flashing lights, Real Hebert said it felt like he spent an hour waiting for an ambulance when he called 911 on Jan. 15. His wife Simone Hebert’s breath had started coming in strange patterns and although her eyes were open, she was totally unresponsive.
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Missouri Compare to the Nation

New daily cases of COVID-19 are steady in the United States. There were an average of 5.1 new daily cases of the COVID-19 for every 100,000 Americans in the last week, up only slightly from 4.8 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. […]
Lehi, UTKUTV

New emergency room in Lehi will shave 14 minutes off ambulance ride

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — It takes nearly half an hour on average to get people from Eagle Mountain to the hospital. A new emergency room will cut down on that drive. MountainStar Healthcare will break ground on Tuesday on a new 10-bed emergency room in Lehi called the Timpanogos Regional Westlake Emergency Center.
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Surprise bills for childbirth

What The Study Did: Researchers estimated the frequency and magnitude of surprise bills for deliveries and newborn hospitalizations, which are the leading reasons for hospitalization in the United States, to illustrate the potential benefits of federal legislation that will protect families from most surprise bills. Potential surprise bills were defined as claims from out-of-network clinicians and ancillary service providers, such as an ambulance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy