Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

Propane training for local fire protection districts

By Marianne Mogon Correspondent
Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake George Fire Protection District recently hosted another joint departmental training at their Station One facility in Lake George. Florissant Fire Protection District secured the training and reached out to Susan Bernstetter, Chief at LGFPD, to collaborate together and offer the Propane Emergencies Training to the region. It was decided that the Lake George Fire facility was better equipped for the live fire set-up.

www.theflume.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Florissant, CO
City
Fairplay, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Lake George, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Propane#Fire Apparatus#Lgfpd#Northwest#Nfpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

More than a dozen states have enacted 28 new laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access. State lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Exclusive: A wild chase followed the assassination of Haiti's President

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — The plot to kill Haiti's President allegedly spanned multiple countries and involved highly experienced former military officers and months of planning, according to local officials. Yet the primary suspects in the case appear to have been unprepared for their fierce pursuit by Haitian security forces. CNN...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy