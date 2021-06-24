Propane training for local fire protection districts
Lake George Fire Protection District recently hosted another joint departmental training at their Station One facility in Lake George. Florissant Fire Protection District secured the training and reached out to Susan Bernstetter, Chief at LGFPD, to collaborate together and offer the Propane Emergencies Training to the region. It was decided that the Lake George Fire facility was better equipped for the live fire set-up.www.theflume.com
