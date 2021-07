Randy Orton was set to compete in a last chance triple threat match on Raw this week. The problem is that Orton didn’t show up, but we’re not sure why he missed the show. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville kicked off Raw this week when it was revealed that “due to circumstances” outside of their control, Randy Orton couldn’t compete in tonight’s big triple threat match. They declared that an over the top rope battle royal would decide Orton’s replacement.