U.S. Firefighting Resources Are Already Being Exhausted... As The West Gets Hotter

By Kirk Siegler
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 18 days ago

Wildfires in the West have already burned more than half a million acres this year as the region bakes in historic heat waves and drought. And now, there's a new warning from federal fire managers. They say the country's firefighting resources are nearing full deployment. That's a declaration rarely made this early in the summer. NPR's Kirk Siegler has been talking to fire managers at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. He joins us now. Hey, Kirk.

