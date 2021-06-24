U.S. Firefighting Resources Are Already Being Exhausted... As The West Gets Hotter

Why are we asking this now?Parts of Canada, the US Pacific Northwest and the Arctic Circle are suffering sweltering heatwaves that have already caused dozens of sudden deaths.The baking conditions in regions better known for their hard winters are breaking local temperature records and making everyday life “intolerable”, rendering it “almost impossible” to venture away from air conditioning, as one British Columbia resident toldThe Globe and Mail.The phenomenon is being attributed by meteorologists to a “heat dome” lingering over the northern hemisphere and trapping concentrations of hot air in place. Climate scientists say this is evidence of the ever-worsening...