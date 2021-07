The recent findings, by epidemiologist Professor Sir Michael Marmot, that Covid-19 death rates are 25 per cent higher in Greater Manchester – and in general, the more impoverished a local authority, the higher the death rate – comes hard on the heels of another revelatory study. The Zoe Covid-19 research team found that people who ate large amounts of plant-based food were 10 per cent less likely to catch Covid and 40 per cent less likely to need hospital treatment if they did. Although, sadly, by “plant-based food” they mean fruit, veg, and pulses rather than chocolate, chips and...