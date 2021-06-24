LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop daily limit to lowest since late March

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures tumbled to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday with rising supplies pressuring the market, traders said.

CME July hogs settled down the 4.5-cent daily trading limit at 100.025 cents per pound. That was the lowest for the front-month contract since March 29. Actively traded August hogs ended down 2.025 cents at 98.7 cents.

After the close, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that the size of the U.S. hog herd as of June 1 was 98% as big as a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting 97.7%.

The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of pork fell to 28,600 tonnes from 29,300 the prior week.

The wholesale U.S. pork carcass cutout price rose $5.17 to $112.99, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, rebounding off the lowest level in nearly two months it hit on Wednesday. PRK-MAN-CARCS

Profit margins at pork processors improved slightly as hog futures crumbled. Packers were facing a loss of $48.22 per head, up from a loss of $60.23 on Wednesday, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC.

August live cattle futures settled 0.25 cent lower at 122.65 cents per pound. CME August feeder cattle ended up 1.45 cents at 157.15 cents per pound.

The USDA quoted the choice boxed beef cutout value at $307.42 per CWT, down $4.63 from Wednesday, and the select cutout up 73 cents at $276.14 per cwt. BEEF-US-CHBEEF-US-SE (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)