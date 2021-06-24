Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop daily limit to lowest since late March

By Mark Weinraub
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures tumbled to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday with rising supplies pressuring the market, traders said.

CME July hogs settled down the 4.5-cent daily trading limit at 100.025 cents per pound. That was the lowest for the front-month contract since March 29. Actively traded August hogs ended down 2.025 cents at 98.7 cents.

After the close, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that the size of the U.S. hog herd as of June 1 was 98% as big as a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting 97.7%.

The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of pork fell to 28,600 tonnes from 29,300 the prior week.

The wholesale U.S. pork carcass cutout price rose $5.17 to $112.99, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, rebounding off the lowest level in nearly two months it hit on Wednesday. PRK-MAN-CARCS

Profit margins at pork processors improved slightly as hog futures crumbled. Packers were facing a loss of $48.22 per head, up from a loss of $60.23 on Wednesday, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC.

August live cattle futures settled 0.25 cent lower at 122.65 cents per pound. CME August feeder cattle ended up 1.45 cents at 157.15 cents per pound.

The USDA quoted the choice boxed beef cutout value at $307.42 per CWT, down $4.63 from Wednesday, and the select cutout up 73 cents at $276.14 per cwt. BEEF-US-CHBEEF-US-SE (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#U S Agriculture#Futures Market#Hog#Cme July#Packers#Beef Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher at midday; soybeans are 4 to 7 cents higher; wheat is mixed. Corn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher with trade fading from the overnight highs after initial mixed action to start after weekend rains; the nearby forecast is little changed ahead of the WASDE report at 11 a.m. CDT. Outside markets are negative with the dollar stronger and energies weaker. Ethanol margins are likely to remain in the recent range with the choppy corn and energy action.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was unchanged at $6.0775 a bushel; July corn was up 16.50 cents at $6.3825 a bushel; Sep oats gained 11 cents at $3.9950 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 4.75 cents at $14.1350 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms after last week's sharp losses, USDA report eyed

HAMBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Monday following heavy falls last week as traders readied for a closely-watched world supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due later on Monday. Forecasts of hotter U.S. weather also supported corn. Soybeans were firm and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-6 cents, corn up 1-6 cents, wheat down 1-3

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract eased overnight, starting its seventh day lower as wheat harvest progresses across the eastern U.S. Midwest and some rains aided crops across the Northern U.S. Plains, though the market remains supported by extended forecasts that return to hot and dry weather in the coming weeks. * CBOT's most active soft red winter wheat contract found technical support near the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * An unprecedented heat wave and ongoing drought in the U.S. Pacific Northwest is damaging white wheat coveted by Asian buyers, according to a Reuters report. * Russian wheat export prices fell last week due to a sharp drop in wheat prices in Chicago and Paris as well as the arrival of the new crop in Russia, analysts said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 1 cent lower at $6.14 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last fell 3-1/2 cents to $5.90-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents to $8.22 per bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 6 cents per bushel * Most active corn futures contract gained ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report, after falling 12% last week on cooler wetter weather, analysts said. * Corn crop conditions are expected to have improved when the USDA reports conditions Monday afternoon, as recent rains have benefited the crop during its pollination phase. * South Korea's largest animal feedmaker, Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI), is believed to have purchased around 68,000 tonnes of feed corn in an international tender that closed on Monday, European traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded up 2-1/2 cents at $5.19-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed as long-term forecasts are expected to turn hot and dry, during key development stages for the crop, while traders anticipate a smaller U.S. soybean carryout reflected in the USDA's supply and demand report, after the agency reduced soybean acres in its June 30 acreage report. * Soybean crop conditions are expected to improve after beneficial rains fell across much of the U.S. Midwest during the last week. * CBOT November soybeans last traded 2-3/4 cents higher at $13.32 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Firm Ahead of July WASDE

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 5 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 3 cents, and September KC wheat is down 1/4 cent. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures are mostly higher ahead of the July WASDE. Based on pre-report estimates, this month’s report could be fairly muted with the trade reverting back to trading weather models rather quickly barring a major surprise.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Futures Search for Direction

There may be some influence on the livestock complex based on results of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand report Monday. Cattle futures are struggling to find support. Hogs will need to see more aggressive buying interest from packers to push futures contracts higher. Cattle: Steady Futures: Higher Live Equiv:...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures jump on lower-than-expected domestic harvest estimates

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted the nation's harvest will fall short of analyst expectations. * The USDA in a monthly crop report estimated the U.S. all-wheat production at 1.746 billion bushels, below the average of analysts' estimates of 1.847 billion. * Traders focused on dramatic reductions in estimates for durum wheat and spring wheat other than durum. * Other spring wheat production is forecast at 345 million bushels, down 41% from last year, with an average yield of 30.7 bushels per acre, according to the USDA. If realized, that would be the lowest yield since 2002. * The USDA, in a separate report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), is expected to rate 16% of the nation's spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. * An unprecedented heat wave and ongoing drought in the U.S. Pacific Northwest is damaging white wheat coveted by Asian buyers. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 43 cents higher at $8.57-1/4 per bushel and approached a recent contract high. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended 25-3/4 cents stronger at $6.40-3/4 per bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery advanced 21-1/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally after U.S. slashes spring harvest estimate

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday after the Department of Agriculture issued lower-than-expected production estimates for domestic crops damaged by searing temperatures and drought, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures also jumped on supply concerns. A monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report pegged the...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Corn stocks forecast higher, soybean outlook unchanged

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report issued July 12 forecast the carryover of corn on Sept. 1, 2022, at 1,432 million bus, up 75 million bus from the June outlook and up 350 million bus, or 32%, from 1,082 million bus as the projection for 2021.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. weather, supply concerns

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Monday on lingering concerns about tight U.S. supplies and the risk for unfavorable weather to hurt the autumn harvest, analysts said. * The USDA, in a monthly report, left its U.S. soy production estimate unchanged from June at 4.405 billion bushels, based on a yield of 50.8 bushels per acre. Analysts on average had been expecting a slight decline. * Traders said the crop could still suffer from unfavorable crop weather in August, the key development period for soybeans. * Analysts are waiting for the USDA to issue a separate report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) Monday that is expected to show the U.S. soy crop's good-excellent condition rating improved by one percentage point from last week, according to a Reuters survey. * CBOT November soybeans ended 21 cents higher at $13.50-1/4 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal rose $3.60 to $362.50 a ton. CBOT December soyoil gained 1.42 cents to close at 62.36 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AgricultureAG Week

July WASDE optimistic for wheat but less so for corn and soybeans

The July World Agriculture Outlook Supply and Demand Estimates were bullish for wheat but neutral for soybeans and slightly bearish for corn. In the report released July 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered the 2021-22 U.S. wheat crop 152 million bushels to 1.746 billion bushels. The all wheat yield was pegged at 45.8 bushels per acre, down 4.9 bushels from last month. Production was lowered for other spring wheat to 345 million bushels, with the hard red spring wheat at 305 million bushels due to the severe drought conditions in the Northern Plains. This was partially offset by a 34 million bushel increase in the hard red winter wheat crop to 805 million bushels.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise as U.S. trims pork production estimates

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped on Monday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic pork production estimates for this year and next year. The USDA cut its production estimates because of reduced expectations for commercial hog slaughtering in the second half...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Live Cattle Rally on WASDE Report

The hog market didn’t find any substantial support in the morning’s WASDE report, but the cattle market is rallying after seeing higher anticipated steer prices and a stronger export market. Heading into Monday afternoon, the lean hog and live cattle contracts are rallying as the markets have found some technical...
Industryagfax.com

WASDE Oilseeds: U.S. Soybean Numbers See Little Change

U.S. oilseed production for 2021/22 is projected at 130.5 million tons, up 0.2 million from last month, with increases for sunflowerseed, peanuts, and cottonseed partly offset with a reduction for canola. Soybean production is projected at 4.4 billion bushels, unchanged from last month. Harvested area, forecast at 86.7 million acres...
AgriculturePosted by
MarketWatch

Wheat futures head for first gain in 7 sessions as USDA lowers production forecast

Wheat futures climbed on Monday, following a six-session streak of declines, after a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed a lower forecast for 2021/2022 supplies. The USDA cut its outlook for all wheat U.S. production by 152 million bushels to 1.7 billion bushels and pegged the all-wheat crop yield at 45.8 bushels per acre, down 4.9 bushels from last month's forecast. "The production forecasts for durum and other spring wheat indicated a significant decline compared to last year...due to the severe drought conditions affecting the Northern Plains," the report said. Wheat prices got a boost, "with a major downward revision in yields reducing ending wheat inventories and all-wheat production well below expectations," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading. The most-active September wheat contract rose by 14 1/4 cents, or 2.4%, to $6.29 1/4 a bushel in Chicago. A higher settlement would mark the first session gain of the month so far, according to FactSet data.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's June crude oil imports fall to lowest in 2021

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports in June fell 2% from a month ago to the lowest level in 2021 as an import quota shortage and rising global prices curbed buying. Imports totalled 40.14 million tonnes last month, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy