Gators growling: University of Florida golfers dominate the first round of the Florida Amateur

It was a Gator takeover in the first round of the 104th Florida Amateur on Thursday. Two University of Florida juniors, Christophe Stutts of Maitland and Quentin DeBove of France are tied for the lead at 5-under 67 at the Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green and two other Gators, senior Manuel Girona of Davenport and Fred Biondi of Fort Lauderdale, are among the seventh players tied for third at 4-under 68.