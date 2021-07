It’s Martín #PérezDay at the Fens tonight as the Sox search for their sixth straight win against southpaw Mike Minor, the Royals, and the heat (7:10 p.m., NESN). Pérez was victorious the last time out, but then again that game was against the Yankees, who are trash. The Royals (obviously) present a much more difficult task, and Pérez’s 4.09 ERA shows he... might be able to get past them? Who knows. Better chance than Garrett Richards would have, anyway, although Richards doesn’t even have a day named after him and Pérez does, so maybe that’s the difference. That or the cheating. Who knows? (Except Richards, who admitted to the cheating. Which I don’t judge except to say I condone it heartily, so maybe I do judge it, positively).