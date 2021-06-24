Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

Forsyth County Emergency Rental Assistance Applications Now In-Person

By Eddie Garcia
wfdd.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForsyth County residents who have fallen behind on rent or utilities as a result of the pandemic can now apply in-person for financial assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is open to all renters financially affected by the pandemic with a household income of 80 percent or less of the area’s median. That varies by household size but is about $55,000 for a family of four. These income limits were recently raised.

www.wfdd.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#Walk Ins#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Health Services
News Break
House Rent
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy