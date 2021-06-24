Forsyth County Emergency Rental Assistance Applications Now In-Person
Forsyth County residents who have fallen behind on rent or utilities as a result of the pandemic can now apply in-person for financial assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is open to all renters financially affected by the pandemic with a household income of 80 percent or less of the area’s median. That varies by household size but is about $55,000 for a family of four. These income limits were recently raised.www.wfdd.org