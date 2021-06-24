New Lab Will Provide Resources For Innovation In Regenerative Medicine

Due to the changing complex healthcare environment, educational innovation is essential to meet the needs of current and future neonatal-perinatal medicine (NPM) leaders. Greater clinical demands, decreased academic funding, and expanded graduate medical education program requirements have negatively impacted time for teaching and educational scholarship potentially limiting innovation in the field. By focusing on adult learning principles, embracing technology, and promoting collaboration, today’s educators are preparing the next generation of neonatologists. Current innovations include regionalizing simulation boot camps, leveraging virtual learning to increase accessibility, developing niche training opportunities, and incorporating population health principles within existing quality initiatives. Areas in need of additional innovation include faculty and fellow development for teaching skills, expansion of educational networks, and dissemination and financial support of educational scholarship. These efforts and future innovations will require medical institutions and national NPM organizations to further invest in the medical educator as part of their missions.