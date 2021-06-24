Cancel
New Lab Will Provide Resources For Innovation In Regenerative Medicine

By Bethany Chafin
wfdd.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new lab in Innovation Quarter will help solidify Winston-Salem as a hub for regenerative medicine. It's called the RegeneratOR Test Bed and is a collaborative initiative. The lab will provide access to biomanufacturing equipment, industry expertise, and talent. The two main groups behind the lab are the RegenMed Development Organization and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

