Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Venezuela receives first shipment of Cuban coronavirus vaccine

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqDdP_0aeQBYwO00
The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CARACAS, June 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela received its first shipment of doses of leftist ally Cuba's Abdala coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the South American country's vice president said, while slamming wealthy countries for "sabotaging" the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.

Authorities did not specify how many doses had arrived from Cuba, but did say that Venezuela had signed a contract to purchase 12 million doses of the shot. Cuba said earlier this week that the three-shot Abdala vaccine had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials. read more

"This is true international cooperation, the brotherhood and friendship that we must demonstrate and be an example for other governments," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a state television address.

Venezuela since February has received some 3.5 million doses of Russian and Chinese vaccines for its population of some 28 million. Doctors and vaccine recipients have criticized the socialist government's vaccination rollout as slow and confusing. read more

The once-prosperous OPEC nation is mired in a multi-year economic collapse that has left its healthcare system short of resources and with unreliable electricity and water supply. President Nicolas Maduro's government and allies like Cuba blame U.S. sanctions for the economic woes, though critics say the unraveling of Venezuela's socialist model is the root cause.

President Nicolas Maduro's government in April said it had paid the COVAX initiative, intended to facilitate vaccine access to poor countries, for 5 million doses, which have not yet arrived. Officials said earlier this month that four of its payments had been "blocked."

"Rich countries have sabotaged this solidarity mechanism to distribute vaccines to the world," Rodriguez said. "Rich countries try to use the vaccines as an instrument of political blackmail."

Her comments came after Reuters reported on Wednesday that COVAX, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) was planning a reorganization to prioritize poor countries, citing internal WHO documents. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Venezuela#Government Of Venezuela#Cuban#South American#Covax#Brotherhood#Russian#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Country
Cuba
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Almost 2,000 Venezuelan refugees murdered in Colombia in five years, NGO says

At least 1,933 Venezuelan migrants were killed in Colombia between 2015 and 2020, and another 836 are "considered missing," a Colombian NGO said Wednesday.  The NGO also warned about the sexual violence being perpetrated against the migrant population: 2,319 Venezuelans, mostly underage girls, suffered sexual attacks between 2015 and 2020. jss/lda/jh/caw
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

First shipment from World Food Programme arrives in Venezuela

CARACAS, July 1 (Reuters) - The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday that its first shipment of food intended for Venezuelan school children had arrived in the South American country, which is suffering a humanitarian crisis spurred by an economic collapse. The WFP in April announced a...
Pharmaceuticals985theriver.com

Venezuela to give COVAX ultimatum to ship vaccines

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will give the COVAX system an ultimatum this week to send the country’s share of coronavirus vaccines as all pending payments had been made to the global vaccine-sharing scheme. Venezuela received word from COVAX in June that the last...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Venezuela payment to COVAX received after funds blocked - GAVI

GENEVA, July 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela has paid its financial commitments to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility and will be allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses upon availability, a spokesperson for the GAVI vaccine alliance that co-runs the programme said on Thursday. President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he was giving COVAX an...
PoliticsClinton Herald

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. “We definitely need assistance and we’ve...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 48,504 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 total confirmed cases. Brazil has the second highest...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Public Safetyktwb.com

Clashes between police, Caracas gang leave 26 dead, Venezuela says

CARACAS (Reuters) – Clashes between police and a gang in northwestern Caracas this week have left at least 26 dead, including four officers, and 38 people injured, Venezuelan Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said on Saturday. The casualty count comes after several days of heavy gunfire left some capital residents fleeing...
Public Healthactionnewsjax.com

Photos: Cubans protest food shortages, high prices amid coronavirus pandemic

Photos: Cubans protest food shortages, high prices amid coronavirus pandemic Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

Cuba’s president blames discontent on U.S. sanctions

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday blamed U.S. sanctions, that were tightened in recent years, for the economic woes like medicine shortages and power outages that fueled unusual protests this weekend. Appearing alongside his cabinet in a televised national address, he reiterated the peoples’ right to defend...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Cuba sees biggest protests for decades as pandemic adds to woes

HAVANA, July 11 (Reuters) - Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades. The protests erupted amid Cuba's worst economic crisis since the fall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy