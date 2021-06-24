Cancel
Steelers Release Guard David DeCastro

By Noah Strackbein
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a surprise roster move, releasing veteran guard David DeCastro.

DeCastro, 31, was the team's first-round pick in 2012 and has been named to six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams since joining the Steelers.

"David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David's consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career."

DeCastro was not present during the final two days of the Steelers minicamp. The team brought in free agent guard Trae Turner for a visit last week.

DeCastro's release saves the Steelers $8.75 million in cap space. He was in the final year of his deal.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

