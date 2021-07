Things looked set up for a letdown loss at Fenway on Monday with the Red Sox riding high coming off a sweep of the Yankees. It didn’t help that Boston had Garrett Richards on the mound, who got lit up for three home runs and five runs total over the first two innings. But he was able to settle down in a big way to pitch into the sixth, and the offense was led by Hunter Renfroe for four homers of their own. Renfroe had two of those, including the one that gave them their first lead of the game in the sixth. That cushion was enough for this bullpen as the Red Sox made it four wins in a row.