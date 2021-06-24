Cancel
Hawks: It appears that Bogdan Bogdanović will continue to play against the Bucks

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce Bogdan Bogdanović got healthy in the second half of the season, he became the most reliable offensive threat on the Hawks that isn’t named Trae Young. He nearly finished with a rare 50/40/90 season, as he shot 47.3% from the field, 43.8% from behind the arc, and 90.9% from the free-throw line while setting a career-high in scoring at 16.4 points per game. That’s why you know something isn’t quite right when he shoots the ball the way he has been since suffering a knee injury in Game 6 against Philadelphia.

