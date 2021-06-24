Steelers release DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins way earlier in the offseason in hopes that the former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State might be able to revive his career with a new team with less pressure on him initially. Haskins’ first step at reviving his NFL career in 2021 after being signed earlier in the offseason by the Steelers was to make it to training camp, and it looks like he’ll accomplish that. With the start of training camp now just three weeks away, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked this past week during his interview with Dan Sileo on his podcast to comment on Haskins and what it was about him that sparked the team’s interest in him.