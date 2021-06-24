NFL allowing alternate helmets starting in 2022

They were outlawed in 1969, but there's a chance we may see them on the field soon thanks to a relaxed NFL rule. The New Orleans Saints have one of the best uniforms in the NFL, if not the best in all of professional sports. It's a uniform combination that has remained untouched since the Saints entered the league in 1967, but if there is one change that Saints fans have voiced a desire for in recent years, it would be for the team to take the field in an alternate black helmet.