NFL allowing alternate helmets starting in 2022
NFL fans are rejoicing in unison as the league announced that teams can start using alternate-color helmets starting in 2022, as first reported by Pro Football Talk. The concern that previously kept this from a reality involved player safety, as clubs didn’t want their players using multiple helmets in fear that alternative helmets wouldn’t fit them properly, or modifications to the primary helmet may impact how it fits the players. In short, consistency for safety was standing in the way.www.cincyjungle.com
