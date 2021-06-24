2021 Tour de France team presentation from Brittany – Gallery
The pomp and circumstance for the 108th edition of the Tour de France commenced Thursday just two days before the Grand Départ in Brest with the formal ceremony introducing the 23 teams and 184 riders. Unlike the subdued atmosphere amid empty chairs for the 2020 fall edition of the team presentation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, spectators were welcomed back to see their favourite riders and hear interviews from the stage.www.cyclingnews.com
Comments / 0