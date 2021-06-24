2021 Tour de France team presentation from Brittany – Gallery

The Tour de France is well underway, with some thrilling finishes, wince-inducing crashes and a few controversies already under its belt (24-inch waist). If there's anyone who knows about how to win cycling's most prestigious prize, it's Chris Froome. Back when he rode for Team Sky, he won it no fewer than four times – whilst adding wins in the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España (twice) for good measure. Times have changed since then. Froome suffered a horror crash and Team Sky is now known as 'Ineos Grenadiers' – pur-leaze.