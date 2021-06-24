Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

2021 Tour de France team presentation from Brittany – Gallery

By Cyclingnews
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pomp and circumstance for the 108th edition of the Tour de France commenced Thursday just two days before the Grand Départ in Brest with the formal ceremony introducing the 23 teams and 184 riders. Unlike the subdued atmosphere amid empty chairs for the 2020 fall edition of the team presentation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, spectators were welcomed back to see their favourite riders and hear interviews from the stage.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

565
Followers
6K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Carapaz
Person
Julian Alaphilippe
Person
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Peter Sagan
Person
Steven Kruijswijk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Brittany#2021 Tour De France#The Tour De France#The Grand D Part#Brest#The Ineos Grenadiers#Uae Team Emirates#Bora Hansgrohe#French#Team Qhubeka Assos#Nexthash#Total Direct Energie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Peter Sagan set to sign for Team TotalEnergies after Tour de France, according to report

Peter Sagan is all set to sign for French UCI ProTeam, Team TotalEnergies after the Tour de France according to reports. Sagan is set to be signing after the Tour de France, where he is struggling for wins, along with his main sponsor and bike brand, Specialized, as well as his brother Juraj, Daniel Oss, Maciej Bodnar and Erik Baska, according to Wielerflits.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France LIVE: Stage 3 results and reaction from route from Lorient to Pontivy

Belgian Tim Merlier won a crash-littered third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, a 182.9-km ride from Lorient to Pontivy, as two of the overall favourites to win the race, Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic, came down heavily in separate incidents.Merlier of Alpecin-Fenix led a team one-two ahead of compatriot Jasper Philipsen in a sprint also marred by a crash in which pre-stage favourite Caleb Ewan hit the deck in the final metres and slid along the tarmac on his back.France’s Nacer Bouhanni came third.Slovenian Roglic, second in Paris last year, crossed the line more than one...
CyclingFrankfort Times

Tour de France Results

A 150.4-kilometer (93.5-mile) ride from Redon to Fougeres. 1. Mark Cavendish, Great Britain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3h 20m 17s. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from stage four of the Tour de France 2021

Mark Cavendish’s selection for the Tour de France may have been the biggest surprise of the year...until he went and won a stage. While the British sprinting star had been looking somewhere near his best this year, getting back on the top step after three winless years, Cavendish’s 2021 victories all came from lower tier races like the Tour of Turkey.
CyclingCleveland Jewish News

Tour de France’s Israeli team tested by crashes, maintains optimism

Days before the start of the annual Tour de France, cycling’s most prestigious race, the Israeli national team’s star rider and four-time winner of the event, Chris Froome, was enthusiastic and optimistic. Froome has been working hard to return to his previous level of performance following the severe injuries he...
CyclingPublic Radio International PRI

Tour de France crash and pileup

The iconic Tour de France cycling race saw a massive pileup of dozens of cyclists this weekend. The crash was caused by a fan standing on the roadside, reportedly holding a sign for television cameras. Now Tour officials are saying that they will sue the person who caused this crash. Host Marco Werman speaks with Wall Street Journal sports columnist and avid cycling enthusiast, Jason Gay.
CyclingT3.com

Chris Froome reveals the tech he used for his Tour de France comeback, from Hammerhead to Withings

The Tour de France is well underway, with some thrilling finishes, wince-inducing crashes and a few controversies already under its belt (24-inch waist). If there's anyone who knows about how to win cycling's most prestigious prize, it's Chris Froome. Back when he rode for Team Sky, he won it no fewer than four times – whilst adding wins in the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España (twice) for good measure. Times have changed since then. Froome suffered a horror crash and Team Sky is now known as 'Ineos Grenadiers' – pur-leaze.
CyclingTrumann Democrat

2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France

CLUSES, France (AP) — The injuries from a crash-filled opening week at the Tour de France took their toll Sunday when last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic withdrew before the ninth stage. Rogblic crashed badly during Monday's third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. The Jumbo-Visma...
SportsTelegraph

The fitness secrets of Tour de France pros – from hot baths to avoiding toast

Tour de France riders are some of the fittest athletes in the world. During this year’s edition of the iconic three-week race the cyclists will ride 3,417km, execute over half a million pedal revolutions, and torch up to 9,000 calories per day. As a result of their intensive training regimes, elite cyclists typically have just 5-15 per cent body fat – much lower than the average of 18-24 per cent for men and 25-31 per cent for women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy