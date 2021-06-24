‘Making It’ with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman free live stream: How to watch online without cable
“Making It” is premiering its third season on Thursday, June 24 at 8 p.m. The series is hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the premiere, “Nick and Amy get to know a new batch of makers; first in the faster craft, the makers make a toy that represents their personality and who they are; then in the master craft, they create a family portrait that shows off their birth or chosen family.”www.nj.com