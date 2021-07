With summer in full swing, we bet families are looking for ways to beat the heat. Bring along this adorable float on your next pool day!. PoolCandy’s Little Tikes – Cozy Coupe Inflatable Pool Float is in shape of the classic car you love, but now your kids can zoom around in the pool. Best for kids ages 1-3, you can let them sit in the snug seat with leg holes that let them to kick away when in the water. Plus, they’ll love the steering wheel with a beeping horn!