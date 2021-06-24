Cancel
Law

Coalition of lawyers push for ‘ecocide’ to be an international crime

By Rachel Tillman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of lawyers from 12 countries on Tuesday proposed a new internationally prosecutable crime: “Ecocide,” a term derived from the Greek words “oikos,” meaning habitat or environment, and “cide,” which means kill. The word also stems from the internationally recognized crime of genocide. The new term was officially defined...

spectrumlocalnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Crime#War Crimes#Ecocide#Crimes Against Humanity#Cide#Greek#Vietnamese#Yale Scientific
