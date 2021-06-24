Three Dallas-Fort Worth area schools lead final UIL Lone Star Cup standings
Highland Park (Class 5A), Argyle (4A) and Brock (3A) once again finished in first place in the final UIL Lone Star Cup standings of the year. The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. The winning schools in each class receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.www.star-telegram.com