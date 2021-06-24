Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Three Dallas-Fort Worth area schools lead final UIL Lone Star Cup standings

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 18 days ago

Highland Park (Class 5A), Argyle (4A) and Brock (3A) once again finished in first place in the final UIL Lone Star Cup standings of the year. The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. The winning schools in each class receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

www.star-telegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thorndale, TX
City
Malakoff, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Basketball
Fort Worth, TX
Education
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Lindale, TX
City
Friendswood, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Gilmer, TX
City
Carthage, TX
City
Aledo, TX
City
Mineola, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Duncanville, TX
City
Bellville, TX
City
Stephenville, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Boerne, TX
City
Argyle, TX
City
Schulenburg, TX
City
Manvel, TX
City
Saltillo, TX
City
Nazareth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uil#Dallas Fort Worth#Golf#Basketball#Uil#Dfw#Team Tennis#Cross Country#Marching Band#Volleyball#Football#Congress#Soccer Academics#Track Field#Flower Mound#Austin Lake Travis#Barbers Hill#Colleyville Heritage#Sharyland Pioneer#Burleson Centennial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
High School
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy