DRAISEY: Fourth wall breaks can make or break a story

By Brooklyn Draisey
Quad-Cities Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes anyone else remember the ending of "Cats"? When the movie went from whimsical dancing cats to Judi Dench staring into your soul while reciting what you were supposed to have learned. That scene completely ruined the movie theater experience that day. To be suddenly thrust into the movie canon...

