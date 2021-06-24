Cancel
Saratoga County, NY

June 25 – July 1, 2021

By Saratoga TODAY, Local Briefs
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 19 days ago

The Town of Greenfield Lions Club is sponsoring a Cars & Coffee event on Saturday, July 3 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Middle Grove Town Park, located at 430 Middle Grove Rd., Middle Grove. The event is free to the public. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome, including daily drivers. There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffle and the Lions Club will be serving up fresh breakfast sandwiches and donuts. All proceeds will stay in the community to support the Greenfield Lions Youth Programs and the Town of Greenfield Youth Rec Program. For more information visit www.3-clubhouse.org/sites/TownOf Greenfield or www.LionsClubs .org. for more information on the Cars and Coffee event contact Lion Bill Marzano at 518-461-9784.

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

