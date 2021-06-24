NEW MUSIC: PALOMA FORD FEAT. RICK ROSS “ALL FOR NOTHING”

Get ready for Rick Ross to hit the stage in Buffalo this summer. The show was originally scheduled to happen in July 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from taking place. It was then rescheduled to Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Canalside, but now the location has been moved. It will now be happening at the Lakeside Event Complex, located at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. in Buffalo, instead of Canalside. The date is still August 7 and gates open at 5 pm. If you bought tickets for the previous show date or location, those tickets will be honored, so you don't have to worry about doing anything. People under the age of 16 years old are allowed to attend, but only with a parent or adult guardian. The promoter recommends carpooling, public transportation or ride-sharing, as parking options are limited at the Outer Harbor. There will be parking available at 325 Fuhrmann Blvd. if you don't mind walking.