Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

NEW MUSIC: PALOMA FORD FEAT. RICK ROSS “ALL FOR NOTHING”

thisisrnb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B vocalist-songwriter Paloma Ford, teams up with the biggest boss Rick Ross, for the release of her new single and visual for “All For Nothing.” Oftentimes one might experience a relationship that was a complete waste of time and you got nothing from it. On another note, relationships are our greatest teachers and you can learn and grow after you move on. This is what Ford vocally and visually explores on “All For Nothing.”

thisisrnb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

New Music Friday: Here's all new music to celebrate the Fourth of July

Jul. 2—As we approach yet another three-day weekend, we've got some tunes to complement your Independence Day plans. Whether you're feeling patriotic this weekend or just want some vibes for a rainy day, Chron's got what you need. Here's some of the new music released this weekend. 1. G Herbo,...
Los Angeles, CAPaste Magazine

Amen Dunes Signs to Sub Pop, Shares "Feel Nothing" Feat. Sleaford Mods

Amen Dunes (aka rock songwriter Damon McMahon) is back with new music for the first time in three years, making his Sub Pop debut with “Feel Nothing.” McMahon recorded his new single in Los Angeles with co-producer Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, many more), also collaborating with English duo Sleaford Mods on the track.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Music: IDK – ‘PradadaBang’ (Feat. Young Thug)

Maryland rapper IDK has been making a name for himself even outside of his hometown for a few years now. He’s currently prepping the release of his new album USEE4YOURSELF which is a massive one for him. It’s due on the 9th of July and is set to feature the late DMX, Jay Electronica, the late MF DOOM, Mary J. Blige, T-Pain, Offset on the last single ‘Shoot My Shot‘ and more big names.
MusicStereogum

Amen Dunes – “Feel Nothing” (Feat. Sleaford Mods)

Back in 2018, Damon McMahon’s Amen Dunes project had a big breakthrough moment with Freedom. Beloved and acclaimed, the album elevated Amen Dunes from a cult favorite to one of the defining indie names of that year. McMahon’s been pretty quiet since, but that changes today. Amen Dunes has returned with its first new song since 2018.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Stalley Shares New Project "Gone Baby, Gone"

Former MMG signee Stalley has been releasing a steady stream of music ever since he left Rick Ross' powerhouse label. In the past three years, he's put out multiple projects every year. Even with the influx of releases, he's never been one to compromise his artistry in any way which is why he's so dope. His recent releases have been so compelling because they sound personally fulfilling, and his latest release, Gone Baby, Gone is no different. Laced with soulful production, Stalley flexes his lyrical muscle with personal tales of turmoil and triumph on his new project.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Shares Classy "Richer Than I've Ever Been" Snippet

With ten studio albums under his belt, Rick Ross has certainly built up quite an impressive discography. Does Renzel have a classic album to his name? It's a thought-provoking question, though no matter where you might stand on it, Ross has solidified himself as a hip-hop legend either way. He...
Musichypebeast.com

Meek Mill Teases New Collab With JAY-Z

A new collaborative effort between Meek Mill and JAY-Z could be in the works. The Championships artists took to Instagram to share two photos of him and Hov in the studio, which were reportedly taken during the Fourth of July celebrations at Michael Rubin’s home in the Hamptons. “If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys,” Mill wrote as the caption. “if You the richest In the room you in the wrong room goat talk wit some billionaires I’ll be there soon!”
CelebritiesCAR AND DRIVER

Rapper Rick Ross Teases His Huge Car Collection on Instagram

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Rick Ross had some of his vintage vehicles on display in a recent Instagram video, walking the camera down a line of retro eye candy that included several Chevy Bel Airs.
Entertainmentthisisrnb.com

The Reach: Dane Reid Voiceover Artist

On this edition of ThisIsRnB’s The Reach, Dane Reid of Dane Reid Media delves into his journey as a voiceover artist. It’s a career about which he says many people are often “misinformed or under-informed.” Whether it’s a radio promo, a commercial, or a political campaign, you have heard his distinct baritone. Keen attention to his craft, belief in his talent and outstanding work ethic have led him to an almost 20-year career.
Musiccoast1045.com

Watch Post Malone’s video for his new song “Motley Crew”

Post Malone is back with the video for his new single, “Motley Crew,” featuring a cameo from Mötley Crüe founding drummer Tommy Lee. Filmed at the Auto Club Speedway, Post and his “motley crew” head onto the race course in the video, which includes appearances from NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, alongside Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Pressa, Trinidad James, Tyla Yaweh, and Lee himself.
EntertainmentPosted by
Robb Report

Watch: Rick Ross’s Collection of Classic American Cars and Trucks Stretches as Far as the Eye Can See

When you name your record label after an automaker, it’s a good bet that love cars. This is especially true if you’re Rick Ross. The “Hustlin” rapper and Maybach Music Group founder recently showed off some of his most prized cars in an Instagram Story and they’re really something to behold. The video only offers up a small glimpse of Da Boss’s collection, but even then the line of vehicles still stretches as far as the eye can see.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Shows Off His Unbelievable Car Collection

Rick Ross undeniably has one of the best car collections out of everybody in the rap game. While Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and plenty of others have strong fleets in their garages, Rick Ross has over one hundred vehicles at his estate, putting every other rapper to shame. Last week,...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Affiliate Gunplay Puts Cocaine Abuse Aftermath On Instagram

Whenever Gunplay makes the news, it’s typically not for anything good. In March, the Maybach Music Group affiliate was forced to address a viral video in which he appears to degrade an Asian fan. In the clip, the 41-year-old rapper hurls a slew of racial slurs while blaming the unidentified person for the coronavirus.
MusicPosted by
Vice

How Hip-Hop Reached Peak Guitar

When Run D.M.C. met Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith on “Walk This Way” in 1989, they broke a literal brick wall in the music video to forewarn of more crossovers to come. These days, though, adding a tasty guitar loop or shimmering chords to a rap track does not require a cost-prohibitive studio session with a rockstar. It doesn’t even require an actual instrument.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rick Ross Still Coming to Buffalo, Show Moved to New Location

Get ready for Rick Ross to hit the stage in Buffalo this summer. The show was originally scheduled to happen in July 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from taking place. It was then rescheduled to Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Canalside, but now the location has been moved. It will now be happening at the Lakeside Event Complex, located at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. in Buffalo, instead of Canalside. The date is still August 7 and gates open at 5 pm. If you bought tickets for the previous show date or location, those tickets will be honored, so you don't have to worry about doing anything. People under the age of 16 years old are allowed to attend, but only with a parent or adult guardian. The promoter recommends carpooling, public transportation or ride-sharing, as parking options are limited at the Outer Harbor. There will be parking available at 325 Fuhrmann Blvd. if you don't mind walking.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

JAY-Z & Meek Mill Join Forces In The Studio

It looks like there may be new music incoming from Meek Mill and JAY-Z. Meek took to social media to share all-new shots of himself in the lab with the Roc Nation mogul. “If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys 💎💎💎💎💎💎 if You the richest In the room you in the wrong room goat talk wit some billionaires I’ll be there soon!”
Theater & Dancekosu.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy