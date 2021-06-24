NEW MUSIC: PALOMA FORD FEAT. RICK ROSS “ALL FOR NOTHING”
R&B vocalist-songwriter Paloma Ford, teams up with the biggest boss Rick Ross, for the release of her new single and visual for “All For Nothing.” Oftentimes one might experience a relationship that was a complete waste of time and you got nothing from it. On another note, relationships are our greatest teachers and you can learn and grow after you move on. This is what Ford vocally and visually explores on “All For Nothing.”thisisrnb.com
Comments / 0