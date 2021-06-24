Cancel
Wye Oak, 'Its Way With Me'

By Lyndsey McKenna
NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenn Wasner has gifted us with beauty in abundance this year. Earlier this spring, she released the sublime Flock of Dimes album Head of Roses, which would've been a sufficiently cathartic experience on its own. But then, last month, she followed that with a soothing new Wye Oak single, "TNT." And now, we've been given another essential entry in the storied discography of her band with Andy Stack. Best played on repeat, "Its Way With Me" is a sublime reflection on self-control and surrender. Over a repetitive guitar pattern, Wasner exhales meditations on agency and acceptance, offering grace for all to hear.

www.npr.org
Related
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Wye Oak find peace within chaos on new song “Its Way With Me”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. “It’s Way With Me”, the beautiful new song from Wye Oak, is about surrender and finding peace amidst chaos. It’s the second single this year from the duo of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, following “TNT” which we also featured shortly after its release. Wasner is having quite the year herself, having released one of the best albums this year, “Head of Roses”, her new Flock of Dimes record.
