Ohio State Partners With Anomaly Sports Group For Name, Image, Likeness Education And Consultation
Ohio State continues to dive deeper into the name, image and likeness game. In preparation for athletes to begin making money on July 1, the athletic department announced it has "engaged with" Anomaly Sports Group, a Columbus-based company that will provide protective education and consultation on NIL. This partnership follows Ohio State's creation of THE Platform, which was created – with the backing of Opendorse – for athletes to "capitalize on their name, image and likeness."www.elevenwarriors.com
Comments / 0