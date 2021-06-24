Want Glowing Skin? It May Be Time for a Detox
As the protective barrier between you and the world, your skin is faced with a daily onslaught of insults and injuries. Environmental chemicals, pollution, pore-clogging creams and foundations, even dirt and debris, accumulate on skin and congest pores. And less-than-virtuous lifestyle habits—like too many cookies and cocktails, too little sleep, water and exercise—hamper circulation and spur inflammation. The result is a host of signs that signal your skin’s in need of a serious reboot: breakouts, redness, irritation or a dull, mottled complexion.www.yogajournal.com
Comments / 0